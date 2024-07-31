T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $121.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

