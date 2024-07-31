T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

