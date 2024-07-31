T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTOO Free Report ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

