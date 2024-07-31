Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.9 billion-$27.9 billion.

NYSE TAK opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

