Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.