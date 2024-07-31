TD Cowen Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

