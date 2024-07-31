TD Cowen Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $118.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $128.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

