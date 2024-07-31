TD Securities Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $178.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $174.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $175.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48. FirstService has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in FirstService by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $2,868,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstService by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 68.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

