TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

