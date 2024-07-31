Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY24 guidance at $13.60-13.95 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.45. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

