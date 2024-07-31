TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY24 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $710.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

