Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.