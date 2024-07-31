Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $222.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.69. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

