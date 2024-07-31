Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $180.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $173.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

