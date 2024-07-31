The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

