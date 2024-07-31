The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $21,375,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

