The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CGABL)

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGABL opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.
About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.