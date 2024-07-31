The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CGABL)

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

