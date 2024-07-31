The Coca-Cola Company (KO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

