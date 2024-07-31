The Coca-Cola Company (KO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.