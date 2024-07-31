The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $56,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.87 and a fifty-two week high of $183.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.