The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $561.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $561.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $487.41.

GS stock opened at $505.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.70. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

