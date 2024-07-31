The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $487.41.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:GS opened at $505.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.70. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $509.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.