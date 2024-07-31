The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.71. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 9,938 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.