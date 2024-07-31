The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $111.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.