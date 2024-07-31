The Shyft Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SHYF stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

