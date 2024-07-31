The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

SMPL stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

