The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,248 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after purchasing an additional 280,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after acquiring an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.