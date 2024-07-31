The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $2,114,400.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

