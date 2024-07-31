Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBX opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $323.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at $764,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

