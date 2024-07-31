ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $524,498.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $93,657.90.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $37,674.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 84,248 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 362,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

