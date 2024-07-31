ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 45,465 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $516,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $37,674.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

ThredUp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 362,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 84,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

