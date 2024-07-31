Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $31,370.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Timberland Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of TSBK opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $247.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.
Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.
