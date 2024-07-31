Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TOL opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

