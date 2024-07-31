Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$29.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.63.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

TSE:TPZ opened at C$25.76 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$26.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.