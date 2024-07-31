Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 203,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $10,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.