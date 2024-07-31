Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SIO opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $25.76.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
