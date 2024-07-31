TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT Raised to $35.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOWN

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 15.33%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.