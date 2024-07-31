TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.26

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 43863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

TPG Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

