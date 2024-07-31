Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 499% compared to the typical volume of 851 call options.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

