Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $156.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRNS. Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Transcat’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Transcat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Transcat by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

