TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.75 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 132,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

