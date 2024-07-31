Trifast plc (TRI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on October 11th

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Trifast Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of £106.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,526.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.91. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 65.80 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.62 ($1.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

