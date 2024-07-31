Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

