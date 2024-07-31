Trinity Capital (TRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $729.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

