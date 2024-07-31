Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 168,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 144.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

