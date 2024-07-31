Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.