Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

