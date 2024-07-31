TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of ERNZ stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.