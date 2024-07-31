Truist Financial Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $51.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,939 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

