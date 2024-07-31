Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 98,746 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

