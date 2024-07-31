Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

