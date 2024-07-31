Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

